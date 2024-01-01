Will we get a new Anthrax album this year, and will Dave Grohl be on it?

Is 2024 the year for a new Anthrax album?

In a potential game-changing collaboration, Anthrax and Foo Fighters are hinting at a collaboration, with glimpses from inside the studio shared on Instagram under the caption 'New album is going to be awesome #FooThrax.' While no official release details have been confirmed, the prospect of this collaboration has fans buzzing with excitement. Anthrax's last studio album was 2016's 'For All Kings.'

In a 2022 interview with Kyle Meredith, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Pearl Aday discussed the anticipated album, initially expecting it in 2023. The couple also delved into Motor Sister's latest album, 'Get Off,' shedding light on the band's evolution beyond a tribute act and sharing insights into their musical styles. Scott Ian touched on playing in a different vein compared to Anthrax and recording a Kiss homage, while Pearl Aday explored the mystery artist referenced in the song 'Come For You.' The interview also featured a cameo from their son, Revell, discussing his band Honeybee and their single 'Get Out of My Head.'

