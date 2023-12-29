© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Jesus And Mary Chain "Happy When It Rains"

John Timmons
Published December 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Jim Reid, lead singer and founding member of the Scottish alt-rock/shoegaze band The Jesus And Mary Chain is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. He and his brother William formed the band in 1983. They have been the only consistent members of the group since its formation. They are recognized as key figures in the development of the shoegaze and noise pop subgenres.

The band broke up in 1999, but reunited in 2007. They are set to release their new album, Glasgow Eyes, on March 8th to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the band’s formation.

In honor of Jim’s birthday, we are featuring "Happy When It Rains" from their second studio album, Darklands, and today’s ear X-tacy!
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
