The Offspring on reimagining their classics, selling their catalog, & changing their lineup

Kyle Meredith
Published December 29, 2023

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Dexter Holland and Noodles of The Offspring delve into the making of their album, 'Let The Bad Times Roll.' The duo discusses the creative journey involved in producing their first album in nine years, exploring how the songs reflect the contemporary state of the world. The lyrics and music videos, laden with themes of isolation and alienation, provide a window into the band's perspective on current societal dynamics.

The album serves as a juncture between the past and the future, prompting a reflection on previous successes while forging ahead. Holland and Noodles share insights into how they pay homage to their musical legacy through riffs and the inclusion of fan-favorite elements, such as the return of Blackball and a re-recording of the 1997 hit 'Gone Away' as a piano ballad. The duo also delves into the business aspect of selling catalog rights, navigating lineup changes before recording, and incorporating the material into live performances.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
