Shelley Hennig on nuclear bombs, drunken nudity, & Dolly Parton's "Jolene"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST

Shelley Hennig talks about starring in Netflix's Obliterated alongside Lori Petty, C. Thomas Howell, & Nick Zano

Shelley Hennig joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest project, 'Obliterated,' available on Netflix. The series, featuring a star-studded cast including Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, and Lori Petty, centers around an elite special forces team who, after believing they thwarted a nuclear threat in Vegas, decide to celebrate with a night of revelry, only to discover later that the bomb they thought they neutralized was a fake. Cue the action and comedy.

In the interview, Hennig discusses the resurgence of absurd moments in the action/comedy genre, emphasizing the importance of not overplaying scenes involving intoxication. She shares insights into the challenges of wearing the same outfit for an extended period during filming. Drawing from her experiences in 'Obliterated' and her notable role in 'Teen Wolf,' Hennig delves into the dynamics of working with intimacy coordinators for sex scenes.

The actress reflects on her co-stars, including C. Thomas Howell and Lori Petty, and selects a Dolly Parton classic that she deems her ideal action hero theme song. Hennig also reveals how her work in music videos for artists like Maren Morris and The Band Perry led her to become a fan of country music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

