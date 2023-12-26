McG on Body Switch Movies, His 90s Music Videos, & Having Weezer In Netflix's Family Switch

McG joins Kyle Meredith for a discussion about his latest project, the Netflix film 'Family Switch.' Starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Emma Myers, the movie explores the aftermath of a chance encounter with an astrological reader (played by Rita Moreno) that leads to a family waking up with their bodies switched. In the interview, McG shares his motivations behind adding a fresh take to the body-switch movie genre, drawing inspiration from classics like 'Vice Versa' and 'Freaky Friday.'

The director offers insights into the unique approach taken with the film's characters, discussing how the actors workshopped to portray their counterparts at different ages. Additionally, McG sheds light on the bonding experiences that occurred during the film's production, including Jennifer Garner hosting a cooking session at her home to bring the cast closer together.

McG, known for his influential work in music videos during the 90s and 2000s, reflects on how that phase of his career continues to impact his work today. The conversation also touches on McG's distinctive use of vibrant colors in his filmmaking and the collaboration with Weezer for the movie, including a memorable cover song jam session with Ed Helms.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.