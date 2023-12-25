© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Vintage Christmas Cocktail Party Playlist and Recipe 12-25-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST
Peppermint Chocolate Martini
Delish
Peppermint Chocolate Martini

Welcome to our annual Vintage Christmas Cocktail Party where you are ALWAYS invited! Featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time from the way, way, back. Hear Ella, Frank, Nat, Louis, and so many more. I even included some extras (it is the season of giving after all!). I hope your holidays are the merriest and thanks for listening. Oh! And I mentioned a recipe for a Peppermint Chocolate Martini which is below created by food blogger Amanda McGrory-Dixon. Now have a sip of something and enjoy the music!

Peppermint Chocolate Martini by Amanda McGrory-Dixon

Ingredients:

  • Chocolate sauce for garnish, optional
  • ▢Grated peppermint bark for garnish, optional
  • ▢1 ½ ounces chocolate liqueur such as Godiva or Mozart
  • ▢1 ounce white crème de cacao
  • ▢1 ounce vanilla vodka
  • ▢½ ounce peppermint schnapps
  • ▢½ ounce heavy cream
  • ▢Ice
  • If desired, dip the rim of the serving glass into the chocolate sauce and then swirl it in the grated peppermint bark. Set aside.
  • Add the chocolate liqueur, white crème de cacao, vanilla vodka, peppermint schnapps, heavy cream and a handful of ice to a cocktail shaker.
  • Put on the top and shake vigorously, about 20-30 seconds.
  • Strain into the martini glass. Enjoy!
Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.