Vintage Christmas Cocktail Party Playlist and Recipe 12-25-23
Welcome to our annual Vintage Christmas Cocktail Party where you are ALWAYS invited! Featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time from the way, way, back. Hear Ella, Frank, Nat, Louis, and so many more. I even included some extras (it is the season of giving after all!). I hope your holidays are the merriest and thanks for listening. Oh! And I mentioned a recipe for a Peppermint Chocolate Martini which is below created by food blogger Amanda McGrory-Dixon. Now have a sip of something and enjoy the music!
Peppermint Chocolate Martini by Amanda McGrory-Dixon
Ingredients:
- Chocolate sauce for garnish, optional
- ▢Grated peppermint bark for garnish, optional
- ▢1 ½ ounces chocolate liqueur such as Godiva or Mozart
- ▢1 ounce white crème de cacao
- ▢1 ounce vanilla vodka
- ▢½ ounce peppermint schnapps
- ▢½ ounce heavy cream
- ▢Ice
- If desired, dip the rim of the serving glass into the chocolate sauce and then swirl it in the grated peppermint bark. Set aside.
- Add the chocolate liqueur, white crème de cacao, vanilla vodka, peppermint schnapps, heavy cream and a handful of ice to a cocktail shaker.
- Put on the top and shake vigorously, about 20-30 seconds.
- Strain into the martini glass. Enjoy!