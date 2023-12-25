Vintage Christmas Cocktail Party Playlist and Recipe 12-25-23

Welcome to our annual Vintage Christmas Cocktail Party where you are ALWAYS invited! Featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time from the way, way, back. Hear Ella, Frank, Nat, Louis, and so many more. I even included some extras (it is the season of giving after all!). I hope your holidays are the merriest and thanks for listening. Oh! And I mentioned a recipe for a Peppermint Chocolate Martini which is below created by food blogger Amanda McGrory-Dixon. Now have a sip of something and enjoy the music!

Peppermint Chocolate Martini by Amanda McGrory-Dixon

Ingredients: