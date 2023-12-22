© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Shimona's new single "My Demons" confronts inner darkness

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST

Louisville's Shimona recently released a brand new single titled "My Demons". We first heard from the expanded identity of singer-songwriter Sam Brenzel with the release of "The Garden Never Lies" earlier this year. The newest single is the third song from Shimona since, and on each recording, Brenzel worked closely with Louisville musician and producer Casey Powell. The multi-instrumentalist served as recording and mixing engineer, on top of playing all of instruments heard on the tracks.

"My Demons" builds on the introspective, intimate songwriting displayed in Shimona's previous releases, bringing the listener even further into experience of the artist. The dreamy production and floating vocals come together for a song with both musical and emotional depth.

Shimona will be joining fellow Louisville artists Midwest Postal Service and Routine Caffeine for a New Year's Eve concert at Zanabar on December 31 at 8pm.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.