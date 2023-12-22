Shimona's new single "My Demons" confronts inner darkness

Louisville's Shimona recently released a brand new single titled "My Demons". We first heard from the expanded identity of singer-songwriter Sam Brenzel with the release of "The Garden Never Lies" earlier this year. The newest single is the third song from Shimona since, and on each recording, Brenzel worked closely with Louisville musician and producer Casey Powell. The multi-instrumentalist served as recording and mixing engineer, on top of playing all of instruments heard on the tracks.

"My Demons" builds on the introspective, intimate songwriting displayed in Shimona's previous releases, bringing the listener even further into experience of the artist. The dreamy production and floating vocals come together for a song with both musical and emotional depth.

Shimona will be joining fellow Louisville artists Midwest Postal Service and Routine Caffeine for a New Year's Eve concert at Zanabar on December 31 at 8pm.