listen hear! Song of the Day: Nat King Cole "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

THE Christmas album of my childhood, growing up in the ‘60s, was my parent’s copy of Nat King Cole’s 1962 record, The Christmas Song. We played it so much through the holidays over the years we may have worn the grooves out. To this day, it remains one of my favorites. I’m not alone.

Cole's 1961 recording of "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)”, written by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells, remains one of the most popular versions of the holiday classic,.

He had recorded the song three times before: two different versions in 1946; one take with an orchestra and another with his King Cole Trio. He recorded the song again in the ’50s. It was the fourth recording in 1961 that would ultimately become the most popular.

From all of us at LPM, Merry Christmas to you and yours!
