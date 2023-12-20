listen hear! Song of the Day: Twen "SeaStar"

The duo of Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones, better known as Twen, recently released the dreamy new song, “SeaStar”, their first single since last year’s One Stop Shop album. The band packed up the van, left Nashville and headed to Florida for the warm weather and inspirational vibes, resulting in the new tune. They say they are writing their love letter to Florida.

Speaking about the song, the band shared with us:

“'SeaStar' starts slow & contemplatively, amidst the sound of crashing waves, but it grows into a MASSIVE Chorus Hook, reminiscent of Sugar Ray, SmashMouth & other early 00's SoCal beach-bum anthems. The track is dedicated to all of our friends across Florida, and is the kick-off single from our forthcoming 3rd LP in 2024, an LP about our life as snow-birding van-lifers.”

We're looking forward to hearing more new tunes from Twen!