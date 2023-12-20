© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! Song of the Day: Twen "SeaStar"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST
Twen
/
photo: Mego Lockett

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

The duo of Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones, better known as Twen, recently released the dreamy new song, “SeaStar”, their first single since last year’s One Stop Shop album. The band packed up the van, left Nashville and headed to Florida for the warm weather and inspirational vibes, resulting in the new tune. They say they are writing their love letter to Florida.

Speaking about the song, the band shared with us:

“'SeaStar' starts slow & contemplatively, amidst the sound of crashing waves, but it grows into a MASSIVE Chorus Hook, reminiscent of Sugar Ray, SmashMouth & other early 00's SoCal beach-bum anthems. The track is dedicated to all of our friends across Florida, and is the kick-off single from our forthcoming 3rd LP in 2024, an LP about our life as snow-birding van-lifers.”

We're looking forward to hearing more new tunes from Twen!
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.