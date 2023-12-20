© 2023 Louisville Public Media

It's the "Little Things" that hold joy from Bungalow Betty

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Bungalow Betty is a rock band from Louisville featuring Jordan Sangmeister (guitar, vox) Van Blades (ukulele, vox) Ann Gilly (bass) and Syd Harshey (drums). They just released a new single called "Little Things" that has a welcome summery vibe in the middle of December. The song was recorded at La La Land Studio by Anne Gauthier in August 2023. They won studio time to record the single at the Poorcastle Lineup announcement party raffle which is a great prize for any local band! Jordan composed the skeleton of 'Little Things' as an expression of "gratitude, passion and joy" and was inspired by "warm summer nights with friends, lovers and the little things that make you fall in love with them over and over again." Check out the new tune below which is now streaming everywhere. Bungalow Betty will be opening for Daisychain on Friday, December 22 at Zanzabar.
Tags
Music WFPK
