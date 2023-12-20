Chicago's Lee Loughnane: "We Chicago-ized the Christmas songs"

Lee Loughnane of Chicago joins Kyle Meredith to delve into the band's latest holiday collection, 'Greatest Christmas Hits.' The veteran trumpeter reflects on the success of Chicago's three Christmas records, tracing the origins of this tradition back 25 years to the first installment. Loughnane sheds light on how the band imparts their distinctive sound to classic holiday tunes and discusses the co-writing process for the original song 'A Child’s Prayer.'

The conversation extends to Chicago's cover of The Beatles’ 'Magical Mystery Tour' and Loughnane's perspective on their new song, 'Now and Then.' He also shares insights into the band's approach to planning live shows and tours, offering a glimpse into the upcoming double bill with Earth, Wind, and Fire scheduled for next summer.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.