© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Chicago's Lee Loughnane: "We Chicago-ized the Christmas songs"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST

Chicago’s Lee Loughnane on Christmas Hits, Beatles Classics, & Upcoming Tour with Earth, Wind, & Fire

Lee Loughnane of Chicago joins Kyle Meredith to delve into the band's latest holiday collection, 'Greatest Christmas Hits.' The veteran trumpeter reflects on the success of Chicago's three Christmas records, tracing the origins of this tradition back 25 years to the first installment. Loughnane sheds light on how the band imparts their distinctive sound to classic holiday tunes and discusses the co-writing process for the original song 'A Child’s Prayer.'

The conversation extends to Chicago's cover of The Beatles’ 'Magical Mystery Tour' and Loughnane's perspective on their new song, 'Now and Then.' He also shares insights into the band's approach to planning live shows and tours, offering a glimpse into the upcoming double bill with Earth, Wind, and Fire scheduled for next summer.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.