listen hear! Song of the Day: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit "Look What You've Done to Your Brother"

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have just shared their blistering cover of Drivin' N' Cryin's “Look What You’ve Done To Your Brother”. The song written by Kevn Kinney originally appeared on Drivin' N' Cryin's 1990 album, Fly Me Courageous.

Kinney posted on Instagram: “I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed the rising talents of @jasonisbell and @sadlervaden over the last ten years .. and it rocks my world to hear the ultimate culminating guitar duel at the end of this perfect version of Look What You’ve Done... I am beyond honored.” –kevn

The song has been released by Tasty Good Records and appears on the Kevn Kinney Tribute album, Let’s Go Dancing, Said the Firefly to the Hurricane. The 12 track album contains covers that sample many of Kinney’s best and lesser-known gems from his long career by Drive by Truckers’ Patterson Hood feat. R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Alejandro Escovedo, Wreckless Eric, Pylon Reenactment Society, Gordon Gano and BoyDirt Car feat. Violent Femmes, and others.

