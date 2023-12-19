© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! Song of the Day: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit "Look What You've Done to Your Brother"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 19, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have just shared their blistering cover of Drivin' N' Cryin'sLook What You’ve Done To Your Brother”. The song written by Kevn Kinney originally appeared on Drivin' N' Cryin's 1990 album, Fly Me Courageous.

Kinney posted on Instagram: “I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed the rising talents of @jasonisbell and @sadlervaden over the last ten years .. and it rocks my world to hear the ultimate culminating guitar duel at the end of this perfect version of Look What You’ve Done... I am beyond honored.” –kevn

The song has been released by Tasty Good Records and appears on the Kevn Kinney Tribute album, Let’s Go Dancing, Said the Firefly to the Hurricane. The 12 track album contains covers that sample many of Kinney’s best and lesser-known gems from his long career by Drive by Truckers’ Patterson Hood feat. R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Alejandro Escovedo, Wreckless Eric, Pylon Reenactment Society, Gordon Gano and BoyDirt Car feat. Violent Femmes, and others.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.