listen hear! Song of the Day: Porno For Pyros "Pete's Dad"

By John Timmons
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST
YouTube

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Originally released as a promotional single in 1993, followed by a remixed version in 1995, “Pete’s Dad” by Porno For Pyros, celebrates guitarist Peter DiStefano’s father, who beat cancer in the early ’90s.

“Pete’s dad don’t have cancer anymore/The doctor called and told him so/Just before/We sat down for Christmas supper/When he found out we all cried a little/It was one of those miracles/It was one of those miracles at Christmas!”

Eventually, the cancer returned, and DiStefano’s father later died, but the song left a lasting impression on the guitarist. On the band’s Instagram page, he wrote, “Best friends are people of action. When Porno for Pyros created this song ‘Pete’s Dad,’ that’s when I knew [this] band of men were my best friends.”

The song has been reintroduced in advance of their reunion/farewell tour starting in February, 2024.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
