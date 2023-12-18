IT'S ALIVE: Billie Eilish "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (New York City, 2023)

Happy birthday to Billie Eilish! The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter began releasing music in 2015, working with her brother Finneas as her main collaborator and co-writer. Eilish achieved critical acclaim and commercial success with the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, and only improved on her reputation with Happier Than Ever in 2021.

She appeared on this past weekend's airing of Saturday Night Live, and delivered the perfect holiday greeting with this performance of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas".