IT'S ALIVE: Billie Eilish "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (New York City, 2023)

Billie Eilish "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (New York City, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Happy birthday to Billie Eilish! The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter began releasing music in 2015, working with her brother Finneas as her main collaborator and co-writer. Eilish achieved critical acclaim and commercial success with the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, and only improved on her reputation with Happier Than Ever in 2021.

She appeared on this past weekend's airing of Saturday Night Live, and delivered the perfect holiday greeting with this performance of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas".
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
