Goosebump’s Isa Briones & Ana Yi Puig: "The 90s music goes so hard in this show!"

Isa Briones and Ana Yi Puig join Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Goosebumps series, available on Disney+ and Hulu. This fresh iteration of R.L. Stine's beloved books introduces a more adult storyline, following five high schoolers on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate a tragic event from three decades earlier. Briones and Puig discuss their approach to bringing a contemporary twist to the reboot, striking a balance between nostalgia and originality, and ensuring the inclusion of Easter eggs that connect viewers to the original series.

The conversation delves into the themes of trauma bonding, inherited legacies from parents, and the dynamics of forming a love triangle even in the face of ghostly pursuits. The actresses also touch on the series' soundtrack, which features a nostalgic '90s throwback with tracks from R.E.M, Radiohead, Soundgarden, Elastica, Courtney Barnett, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.