Today's ear X-tacy: 10,000 Maniacs "Don't Talk"

“Don’t Talk” was the first single by 10,000 Maniacs to be released from their third studio album, In My Tribe, in 1987. It was their second major-label album and their first to achieve large-scale success. In 1989, Rolling Stone ranked the album number sixty-five on their list of the 100 greatest albums of the 1980s.

Check out this great live performance from The David Letterman Show: