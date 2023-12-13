© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: 10,000 Maniacs "Don't Talk"

Published December 13, 2023

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

“Don’t Talk” was the first single by 10,000 Maniacs to be released from their third studio album, In My Tribe, in 1987. It was their second major-label album and their first to achieve large-scale success. In 1989, Rolling Stone ranked the album number sixty-five on their list of the 100 greatest albums of the 1980s.

Check out this great live performance from The David Letterman Show:
