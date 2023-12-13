The Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence on the music and rebellions of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Francis Lawrence joins Kyle Meredith to talk about 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.' This prequel, set 64 years before Jennifer Lawrence's iconic run in the series, serves as an origin story for the notorious Coriolanus Snow. Lawrence, the director behind 'Catching Fire' and both 'Mockingjays,' shares insights into the film's unique focus on music, collaborating with Dave Cobb to bring the songs to life, and the exceptional performance of Rachel Zegler. Zegler, cast in a key role, delivers a powerful musical performance on screen.

The conversation unfolds to explore the challenges of narrating a story where the ending is somewhat known, along with the thematic reflections on broader social and political issues that underpin the narrative. Lawrence provides a glimpse into the performances of the main cast, featuring Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage, and shares that there's 'hours' of extra footage from Schwartzman's time in front of the camera.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.