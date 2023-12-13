Sasha Renee Provides A Hip-Hop Escape with "Road Trip"

Fans of the long-time weekly open-mic series known as The Louisville Vibe know who Hip-Hop artist Sasha Renee is. She curated the popular event at various venues in town for several years, showcasing Hip Hop artists from across our region. Now based in Houston, Texas, she just released a new single called "Road Trip". I asked her about the new song and about herself:

"I was really wanting to create a song that could be used for sync licensing so I was looking to create something that would feel good to people universally while also staying true to my sound and who I am as a person and an artist. Life can be hard and who doesn’t love to escape for a moment in time and especially with the person they love? That’s what Road Trip is about.

Regarding me and my journey. I am a hip-hop and soul artist whose been releasing music professionally since 2011. I was born and raised in Louisville but relocated to Houston, TX 3 years ago. I had much success on the Louisville music scene and beyond. In addition to being an artist I began and curated one of the longest running weekly open mics in Kentucky “The Louisville Vibe” from February 2015 until October 2023. It was a huge staple in Louisville hip-hop but as I fully transition into now being a Houston area artist I decided to end the event for now but I am still a prominent leader in the hip-hop community in Louisville."

"Road Trip" is now streaming.