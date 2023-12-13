IT'S ALIVE: Bee Gees "Stayin' Alive" (Las Vegas, 1997)

The Bee Gees released "Stayin' Alive", the second single from the soundtrack of the film Saturday Night Fever, on this day in 1977. One of the band's signature songs, it was placed at No. 189 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, and remains a staple of the disco era. This performance finds them at during the 1997 One Night Only concert in Las Vegas performing the unforgettable tune.