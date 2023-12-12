WFPK Holiday Specials 2023

Sunday, Dec. 17

- ROOTS & BOOTS AMERICANA CHRISTMAS w/ Michael Young (3 – 6 p.m.)

Christmas songs from contemporary and traditional Americana artists.

Monday, Dec. 18

–Big Howell and Possum CHRISTMAS (10-11p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 21

–- 502UNES CHRISTMAS (10-11 p.m.)

Host Sam Sneed shares an hour of holiday tunes by Louisville artists!

Friday, Dec. 22

- FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND CLASH w/ Matt Anthony (7-11 p.m.)

Listen for a wintery mix with Christmas flavors.

Saturday, Dec. 23

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Stacy Owen (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

- RELICS CHRISTMAS w/ Duke Meyer (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Duke spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

- BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS w/ Sheryl Rouse (7-10 p.m.)

Sheryl hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

- N THE POCKET w/ Destiny Carter (10 p.m.-Midnight)

Two hours of holiday jazz, soul and R&B favorites featuring Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Ramsey Lewis Trio, Destiny's Child and more!

Sunday, Dec. 24

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Kimmet Cantwell (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

- ROOTS & BOOTS COUNTRY CHRISTMAS w/ Michael Young (3 – 6 p.m.)

Christmas songs from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

- BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION w/ Aaron Bibelhauser (6-9 p.m.)

A Bluegrass Christmas special!

Monday, Dec. 25

- CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED w/ MICHAEL YOUNG (6 -10 a.m.)

Michael shares his crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ John Timmons (9 a.m.- noon)

- THE SOUL OF CHRISTMAS w/ Otis Junior (Noon-3 p.m.)

Listen for Donny Hathaway, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5 and more!

- VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY w/ LAURA SHINE(3-6 p.m.)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Kyle Meredith (6-10 p.m.)

In the 6 O'clock hour, Kyle re-visits his interview with Jimmy Buffett on what would have been his birthday!

Wednesday, Dec. 27

- IN MEMORIAM w/ Laura Shine (3-6 p.m.)

Laura honors those we’ve lost this year including Sinead O'Connor, Jimmy Buffett, Tina Turner and more.

- SHEROES Best of 2023 w/ Carmel Holt (10-11 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 31

- ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (3-6 p.m.)

Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2023!