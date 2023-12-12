WFPK Holiday Specials 2023
Sunday, Dec. 17
- ROOTS & BOOTS AMERICANA CHRISTMAS w/ Michael Young (3 – 6 p.m.)
Christmas songs from contemporary and traditional Americana artists.
Monday, Dec. 18
–Big Howell and Possum CHRISTMAS (10-11p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 21
–- 502UNES CHRISTMAS (10-11 p.m.)
Host Sam Sneed shares an hour of holiday tunes by Louisville artists!
Friday, Dec. 22
- FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND CLASH w/ Matt Anthony (7-11 p.m.)
Listen for a wintery mix with Christmas flavors.
Saturday, Dec. 23
- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Stacy Owen (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- RELICS CHRISTMAS w/ Duke Meyer (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)
Duke spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.
- BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS w/ Sheryl Rouse (7-10 p.m.)
Sheryl hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!
- N THE POCKET w/ Destiny Carter (10 p.m.-Midnight)
Two hours of holiday jazz, soul and R&B favorites featuring Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Ramsey Lewis Trio, Destiny's Child and more!
Sunday, Dec. 24
- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Kimmet Cantwell (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
- ROOTS & BOOTS COUNTRY CHRISTMAS w/ Michael Young (3 – 6 p.m.)
Christmas songs from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.
- BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION w/ Aaron Bibelhauser (6-9 p.m.)
A Bluegrass Christmas special!
Monday, Dec. 25
- CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED w/ MICHAEL YOUNG (6 -10 a.m.)
Michael shares his crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!
- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ John Timmons (9 a.m.- noon)
- THE SOUL OF CHRISTMAS w/ Otis Junior (Noon-3 p.m.)
Listen for Donny Hathaway, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5 and more!
- VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY w/ LAURA SHINE(3-6 p.m.)
Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!
- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Kyle Meredith (6-10 p.m.)
In the 6 O'clock hour, Kyle re-visits his interview with Jimmy Buffett on what would have been his birthday!
Wednesday, Dec. 27
- IN MEMORIAM w/ Laura Shine (3-6 p.m.)
Laura honors those we’ve lost this year including Sinead O'Connor, Jimmy Buffett, Tina Turner and more.
- SHEROES Best of 2023 w/ Carmel Holt (10-11 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 31
- ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (3-6 p.m.)
Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2023!