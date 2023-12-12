© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Joe P performs live in the WFPK studio and talks about a career on the rise!

Louisville Public Media
Published December 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST
During COVID lockdown, Joe P began creating content in his New Jersey basement studio and sharing acoustic performances on TikTok. He drew millions of views, over 300,000 followers, AND the attention of Apple Music's Zane Lowe. This led to a deal with Atlantic records.

Joe visited the WFPK studio before his performance at The Monarch Sunday night. He spoke to Stacy Owen about his upcoming full-length album debut, the differences between being the opening act and headlining, and more. He also played a couple of songs live, including a beautiful acoustic version of his new single, I Don't Wanna Love U. Click the play button above to hear the interview, and watch the video for the I Don't Wanna Love U below!
