IT'S ALIVE: Sam Cooke "I Love You For Sentimental Reason" (1957)

Today we remember the soul music pioneer Sam Cooke. The singer and songwriter had just an 8-year career, and in that time, produced timeless and seminal works that influence soul and pop music to this day. Cooke began in gospel music, and later crossed over to pop and R&B, where he would make the music that defined his career and early soul music.

One of those iconic tunes is undeniably the love song "I Love You For Sentimental Reasons". In this video, Cooke performs the song in a 1957 airing of The Ed Sullivan Show.