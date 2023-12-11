© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Sam Cooke "I Love You For Sentimental Reason" (1957)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we remember the soul music pioneer Sam Cooke. The singer and songwriter had just an 8-year career, and in that time, produced timeless and seminal works that influence soul and pop music to this day. Cooke began in gospel music, and later crossed over to pop and R&B, where he would make the music that defined his career and early soul music.

One of those iconic tunes is undeniably the love song "I Love You For Sentimental Reasons". In this video, Cooke performs the song in a 1957 airing of The Ed Sullivan Show.
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
