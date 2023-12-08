© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Junkie XL on scoring Zack Snyder films

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST

Thomas Holkenborg talks about his scores for Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Army Of The Dead

Junkie XL, also known as Thomas Holkenborg, joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his monumental score for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which he aptly describes as the 'Mt. Everest of scores' accompanying the four-hour version of the DC film. Holkenborg delves into the intensity of the music, composed in isolation, and its seamless integration into the film, showcasing his genre-hopping abilities while maintaining a cohesive narrative.

The discussion unfolds with Holkenborg's appreciation for classical music and choirs, elements that contribute to the film's ominous atmosphere. He provides a glimpse into the character themes that extend from Batman VS Superman and Wonder Woman, shedding light on Batman's evolving sound and the advice he received from his friend Hans Zimmer. Beyond Justice League, Holkenborg also touches upon his score for Godzilla VS Kong, drawing inspiration from the 1930s and 1940s as well as John Carpenter, and and the more electronic-driven soundtrack to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

