© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Sinéad O'Connor "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Sinéad O'Connor was born on this day in 1966 in Dublin, Ireland. The singer, songwriter, and activist achieved critical and international success with the release of her debut album The Lion and the Cobra. She followed her remarkable introduction with her most successful release, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, featuring the unforgettable Prince composed "Nothing Compares 2 U". She continued a successful music career, using her influence to highlight various human rights issues throughout her life.

This video finds O'Connor at the height of her success, performing "Nothing Compares 2 U" with the audience in the palm of her hand.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.