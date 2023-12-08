IT'S ALIVE: Sinéad O'Connor "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Sinéad O'Connor was born on this day in 1966 in Dublin, Ireland. The singer, songwriter, and activist achieved critical and international success with the release of her debut album The Lion and the Cobra. She followed her remarkable introduction with her most successful release, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, featuring the unforgettable Prince composed "Nothing Compares 2 U". She continued a successful music career, using her influence to highlight various human rights issues throughout her life.

This video finds O'Connor at the height of her success, performing "Nothing Compares 2 U" with the audience in the palm of her hand.