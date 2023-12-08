Friday Ride Home Playlist 12-8-23: December

"December, being the last month of the year, cannot help but make us think of what is to come." — Fennel Hudson

The moment it became December, a panic and excitement set into my consciousness. Panic because I'll have to shop and plan for the holidays and excitement because it's usually social and fun seeing folks I haven't seen for awhile. Then panic again because my birthday lands 2 days after Christmas and it's a big one this year. Oy veh! But getting to celebrate one's birthday is a privilege and I shall respect it accordingly by not taking it for granted. I'm lucky to be alive! So all of these feelings this time of year makes December a big month with lots attached to it. I'm not the only one who thinks this way as is evidenced by so many songs about this particular month. Happy December to you and yours and happy listening, as always!