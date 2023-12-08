© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Friday Ride Home Playlist 12-8-23: December

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST
Friday Ride Home Playlist 12-8-23: December
PicCollage
Friday Ride Home Playlist 12-8-23: December

"December, being the last month of the year, cannot help but make us think of what is to come."Fennel Hudson
The moment it became December, a panic and excitement set into my consciousness. Panic because I'll have to shop and plan for the holidays and excitement because it's usually social and fun seeing folks I haven't seen for awhile. Then panic again because my birthday lands 2 days after Christmas and it's a big one this year. Oy veh! But getting to celebrate one's birthday is a privilege and I shall respect it accordingly by not taking it for granted. I'm lucky to be alive! So all of these feelings this time of year makes December a big month with lots attached to it. I'm not the only one who thinks this way as is evidenced by so many songs about this particular month. Happy December to you and yours and happy listening, as always!
Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.