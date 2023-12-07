© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Corinne Bailey Rae "He Will Follow You With His Eyes" (London, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Corinne Bailey Rae released her fourth album Black Rainbows earlier this year. The successor of 2016's The Heart Speaks in Whispers displays the singer-songwriter in a new and evolved light, with a striking development in style. The sound encompasses what fans already love about Rae with a look back into her lesser known punk rock roots.

This video finds Corinne Bailey Rae promoting Black Rainbows on a recent airing of Later... with Jools Holland. Her stage presence and intentionally intricate performance capture the conceptual nature of the new album. This performance of "He Will Follow You With His Eyes" is easy to get lost in.
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
