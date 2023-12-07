Dolly Parton on Rockstars, Rhinestones, & a World on Fire

Dolly Parton, the iconic country music legend, joins Kyle Meredith to explore her latest endeavors, including the new album 'Rockstar,' her recently released book 'Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,' and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Parton reveals the process behind selecting songs for the album, drawing inspiration from her husband's favorite classics and sharing anecdotes about modeling her early costumes after a local woman in her hometown.

The discussion then delves into the original song 'World On Fire,' featured on the 30-track LP, offering insights into her exploration of contemporary issues in today's news and society. She also shares the experience of re-recording 'My Blue Tears' with Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, her attempt to reunite Led Zeppelin, and the enduring influence of her humble beginnings in the mountains of Tennessee on her life choices.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.