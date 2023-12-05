Gavin Rossdale on Bush’s greatest hits, popular resurgence, & defining moments

Gavin Rossdale, the iconic frontman of alt-rock band Bush, catches up with Kyle Meredith, delving into the band's latest release, 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.' Rossdale discusses the resurgence of Bush's popularity, drawing comparisons between the 90s lineup and the revitalized version of the 2010s. The conversation unfolds with insights into the band's new single, 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere,' featured on the compilation.

Rossdale reflects on Bush's b-sides, expressing a particular fondness for the Mouth remix from the soundtrack to 'American Werewolf In Paris.' Additionally, he shares the motivations behind the band's cover of The Beatles' classic, 'Come Together.' The interview extends to Rossdale's thoughts on the innovative Las Vegas venue, The Sphere, where U2 launched a residency, and its potential to challenge artists to reimagine their live performances. Rossdale also provides a glimpse into the future, hinting at the possibility of Bush's next record being completed by the summer.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.