© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Metric "Just The Once" (New York City, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Metric recently released their newest album Formentera II. The new LP is clearly a direct sequel to last year's Formentera, but is not just a collection of extra songs. The album has been well-received on its own, showing that the Canadian-American band is far from finished. In this video, they promote the album on an recent airing of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here, they perform the album's lead single "Just The Once".
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.