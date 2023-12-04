IT'S ALIVE: Metric "Just The Once" (New York City, 2023)

Metric recently released their newest album Formentera II. The new LP is clearly a direct sequel to last year's Formentera, but is not just a collection of extra songs. The album has been well-received on its own, showing that the Canadian-American band is far from finished. In this video, they promote the album on an recent airing of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here, they perform the album's lead single "Just The Once".