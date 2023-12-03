Johnny Marr on his greatest solo songs, favorite guitars, & the sound of The Smiths

Johnny Marr, the legendary singer and guitarist, joins Kyle Meredith to discuss two exciting releases: his new best-of collection, 'Spirit Power,' and his recently published book, 'Marr’s Guitars.' Delving into the origins of the book, Marr narrates how it evolved into a visual chronicle of his life, intricately woven through the diverse array of instruments showcased within its pages. He shares anecdotes of lending some of his prized guitars to iconic bands like Radiohead, Oasis, and New Order, alongside the tale of a guitar he acquired in Louisville, affectionately named after the legendary Muhammad Ali.

As the interview unfolds, Marr explores the nuances of his signature sound, emphasizing his inclination to write from a place of genuine emotion. Reflecting on the defining traits of the past decade, he also expresses admiration for the best-of collections of Tom Petty and Blondie.

