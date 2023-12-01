Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist 12-1-23

How about a Spicy Sweet Holiday Storm Cocktail to kick off December for our Vintage Cocktail Hour? It has a dash of Holiday and some favorite spicy sweet songs, shaken, not stirred, then poured into a crystal glass radio. You get to be served with some Ella, Nat King Cole, Glenn Miller, Kay Starr, and more! Oh, and exciting news! The Vintage Christmas Cocktail Special returns on Christmas Day from 3-6pm - all Holiday faves from yesteryear. Happy listening!

P.S. - The cocktail mentioned above comes from Tieghan Gerard's blog at www.halfbakedharvest.com and is Cranberry juice mixed with vodka, St. Germain, a squeeze of lemon juice, bitters, spicy-sweet jalapeño honey, and topped off with ginger beer. Cheers!