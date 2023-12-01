© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist 12-1-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST
Vintage Cocktail Playlist 12-1-23
Tieghan Gerard
Vintage Cocktail Playlist 12-1-23

How about a Spicy Sweet Holiday Storm Cocktail to kick off December for our Vintage Cocktail Hour? It has a dash of Holiday and some favorite spicy sweet songs, shaken, not stirred, then poured into a crystal glass radio. You get to be served with some Ella, Nat King Cole, Glenn Miller, Kay Starr, and more! Oh, and exciting news! The Vintage Christmas Cocktail Special returns on Christmas Day from 3-6pm - all Holiday faves from yesteryear. Happy listening!

P.S. - The cocktail mentioned above comes from Tieghan Gerard's blog at www.halfbakedharvest.com and is Cranberry juice mixed with vodka, St. Germain, a squeeze of lemon juice, bitters, spicy-sweet jalapeño honey, and topped off with ginger beer. Cheers!
Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.