Ryan Davis makes solo debut with Dancing on the Edge

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST

Louisville's Ryan Davis has released his solo debut Dancing on the Edge with the help of his Roadhouse Band. While this is Davis' first solo release, it is far from his introduction into the music industry. In addition to his time spent as frontman of the band State Champion, Davis also co-founded Louisville's Cropped Out festival and indie record label Sophomore Lounge.

Davis has used his years of experience and refinement to bring listeners into an intimate singer-songwriter setting on this new album. The songs are filled with precise imagery and clever songwriting, and the Roadhouse Band paints the perfect landscape for Davis to wander freely.

Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band are scheduled to play at The Whirling Tiger on December 1. King Kong and Grace Rogers are also on the bill. Listen to the new album Dancing on the Edge below.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

