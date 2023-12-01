listen hear! Song of the Day: Tré Burt "Santiago"

Earlier this year, Tré Burt released his third studio album, Traffic Fiction, on Oh Boy Records. One of our favorite tracks on the album is the jubilant “Santiago,” which recounts an overseas tryst that ended too soon. On the track Burt narrates moments of mirth and lust over go-go keyboards and a beat so simple and propulsive The Ramones would have loved it.

He shared, “The song actually started out as a writing prompt that my friend gave me over the phone during my solo writing retreats at the cabin. She said ‘write about Santiago’ and it ended up being a good stage to talk about some heartache I was going through. But it wasn’t just heartache, there was also a lot of joy which is why it sounds upbeat, I guess.”

Check out the accompanying video shot by Charles Garmendia below:

In November, Tré stopped by the WFPK studios to chat with mid-morning host John Timmons and play a couple of songs acoustically. If you missed it, you can listen to it here.

