© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "The Windows of the World"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 30, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

"The Windows of the World" is a song written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It was a hit single for Dionne Warwick in 1967 and covered by many artists over the years.

In 1988, Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders recorded a version that was featured in the movie '1969' starring Wynona Ryder, Keifer Sutherland and Robert Downey, Jr. At the time, the Pretenders lineup included former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr who appears in the accompanying video.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.