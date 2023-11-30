Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "The Windows of the World"

"The Windows of the World" is a song written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It was a hit single for Dionne Warwick in 1967 and covered by many artists over the years.

In 1988, Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders recorded a version that was featured in the movie '1969' starring Wynona Ryder, Keifer Sutherland and Robert Downey, Jr. At the time, the Pretenders lineup included former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr who appears in the accompanying video.