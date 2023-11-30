© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Paul Rodgers: "There's a million songs with a blues structure & you could write another million"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published November 30, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST

Paul Rodgers on Midnight Rose, blues classics, and getting Aretha Franklin’s approval

Paul Rodgers, the iconic voice behind Bad Company and Free, joins Kyle Meredith to shed light on his latest venture, 'Midnight Rose.' In this interview, Rodgers shares his insights into the art of simplicity that he values in his favorite records, delves into the profound influence of blues music on his generation, and recounts the memorable moment when the legendary Aretha Franklin gave him a nod of approval.

The conversation takes an intriguing turn as Rodgers unveils the origins of the song 'Take Love,' a track that traces back to his time fronting Queen in the 2000s. He then transports us to 1983, revisiting 'Cut Loose,' his first solo album, and providing a glimpse into the challenging period following Bad Company's breakup and the loss of his dear friend, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Additionally, Rodgers offers insights into the decision to re-record the 'Cut Loose' track 'Live In Peace' alongside Jimmy Page during their collaboration in The Firm.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

