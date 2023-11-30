listen hear! Song of the Day: Glen Campbell "Wichita Lineman"

Today in 1968, Glen Campbell started a five-week run at number 1 on the US album chart with Wichita Lineman. The title track, written by American songwriter Jimmy Webb, was first recorded by Campbell with backing from members of The Wrecking Crew. It has been referred to as "the first existential country song." Bob Dylan considered it "the greatest song ever written."

In 2020, Glen’s recording of the song was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

It was today in 2012, Glen played the very last live performance of his lifetime when he appeared at Uptown Theatre in Napa, California. Campbell revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis to the public in 2011. Sadly, Glen passed in 2017 at the age of 81, but left us with so many great songs and memories.

Check out this live performance: