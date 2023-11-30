© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Glen Campbell "Wichita Lineman"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 30, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
Glen Campbell
/
Capitol Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Today in 1968, Glen Campbell started a five-week run at number 1 on the US album chart with Wichita Lineman. The title track, written by American songwriter Jimmy Webb, was first recorded by Campbell with backing from members of The Wrecking Crew. It has been referred to as "the first existential country song." Bob Dylan considered it "the greatest song ever written."

In 2020, Glen’s recording of the song was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

It was today in 2012, Glen played the very last live performance of his lifetime when he appeared at Uptown Theatre in Napa, California. Campbell revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis to the public in 2011. Sadly, Glen passed in 2017 at the age of 81, but left us with so many great songs and memories.

Check out this live performance:
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
