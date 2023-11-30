IT'S ALIVE: Stevie Wonder "Human Nature" (Pilton, 1988)

Michael Jackson released Thriller, one of his most iconic albums, on this day in 1982. Produced alongside Quincy Jones, Thriller went on to become the best-selling album of all time, a status that was achieved within the first year of its release. After selling more than any other album in 1983 and 1984, it was the first time an album was the number one seller for two consecutive years. Thriller brought the world hits like, "Beat It", "Billie Jean", and of course the unforgettable title track.

Another standout song on the album is "Human Nature", produced by Quincy Jones and backed by members of Toto. Originally written by Toto's Steve Porcaro, the song was never intended for Jackson; the members were there solely for production assistance, but Jones insisted it be included.

This video features Stevie Wonder paying tribute to Jackson performing "Human Nature" during his 2010 Glastonbury set.