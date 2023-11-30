If You Like Tina Turner You Will LOVE Sheryl Rouse

Tina Turner passed away on May 24th of this year so there is much renewed interest in her life and career. The PNC Broadway production of Tina Turner The Musical is currently at The Kentucky Center for The Arts until December 3rd. But we are happy to report that Sheryl Rouse will be doing her own production of Proud Mary: A Tribute to Tina Turner Starring Sheryl Rouse at The Mercury Ballroomon December 29th!

Long before Tina Turner The Musical, a Broadway production depicting the life and music of the great Tina Turner which made its debut in 2018, Louisville, KY's Sheryl Rouse and her band created Proud Mary: A Tribute to Tina Turner back in 2005. Sheryl is a dynamite singer and performer in her own right and knew she could portray the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame rock star in all of her glory, including the many wigs and costume changes. But most importantly, she could sing the songs with a voice that gives them the treatment they deserve. It also doesn't hurt that Sheryl's got the legs to make the dance moves too! I recently spoke with Sheryl to find out how the show came together way back when. I've also included some video from the show to give you a glimpse of what "your girl Sheryl" can do!

LS: Do you remember first seeing Tina Turner and what you thought and felt when you did?

SR: No. I don’t remember, specifically, but I do remember wanting to do exactly what she was doing! Lol…I saw so much of myself in her. I was pretty intrigued and inspired.

When did you come up with the concept of creating a Revue of her songs and how did you do it?

In 2005, me and my hubby hosted an “After Work Wednesdays” event, each and every Wednesday, at a venue, formally known as Jazzyblu. It was located in the Glassworks building downtown. One of the Wednesdays was Halloween, so we dressed up as “Ike and Tina Turner”, and our daughter was the only “Ikette” that we had, at the time. Lol….

I performed a couple of backing tracks for the crowd, ending the night with our rendition of “Proud Mary”, in which my husband’s cousins flipped over! They were blown away! We had no idea that things would begin to spiral out of control! Our cousin asked us to perform the same skit at her birthday party. We did just that, and others were so impressed and excited! His cousin, Sheila, asked, “ Why don’t you just take this show on the road?” We hadn’t even thought about that, until she mentioned it. My hubby was the perfect lookalike for Ike Turner, so we felt like we had something special! After watching the movie, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, I knew that I had to do a little bit more! I was already her biggest fan, but she had no idea! Lol…I didn’t like certain parts in the movie, so I decided to put together a wonderful show, filled with some of her biggest hits, depicting certain aspects of her life, while keeping the show fun and entertaining. I wrote out a 15-song production, which includes narration and a prop or two. I sing every, single song, with my very own lungs.

What can folks expect at your show on Dec. 29th at The Mercury Ballroom?

They can expect to be blown away! There will be a ten-piece, live band, four “Ikettes”, high-energy dancing, wardrobe changes and everything in between! Everything will be live! The graphics are going to be incredible! It’s just something that everyone should see! I can’t even describe it! Just come!!!