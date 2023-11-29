The Kills: "The less ability to you have, the more ideas you have"

The Kills drop by for a chat with Kyle Meredith, providing a deep dive into their latest album, 'God Games.' Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince reveal the deliberate challenges they set for themselves during the creative process. This included stepping into uncharted territory by playing instruments they had never explored before and deliberately avoiding the ones they are traditionally associated with, embracing the magic of naivety.

Jamie Hince offers insights into the unique experience of recording 'godless spirituals' in a church studio, though still preferring the site's darker basement. He also delves into the atmospheric influences, describing the mystical aura that Los Angeles takes on during a certain time of year, capturing a feeling they describe as 'witchy.' Alison Mosshart adds a poignant touch, recounting the strange and unsettling emotions experienced during the pandemic, which inspired the creation of the track '103.'

The duo also reminisce about their 2003 album, 'Keep On Your Mean Side.' They consider how 'God Games' connects with their debut LP, examining the evolution of their sound and their enduring place in the tapestry of the 2000s music scene.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.