IT'S ALIVE: Adele "If It Hadn't Been for Love" (Royal Albert Hall, 2011)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Adele released "Rolling In The Deep", the lead single to her second album 21 on this day in 2010, including a cover of Nashville band The SteelDriver's murder ballad "If It Hadn't Been for Love" as the B-side. 21 is known for fusing American country and blues elements with Adele's music, something she developed a love for during the North American leg of her tour An Evening with Adele.

This video features Adele during her unforgettable 2011 concert Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Here, she displays the charm that had us all captivated by the early 20-something as she performs "If It Hadn't Been for Love".
