Today's ear X-tacy: R.E.M. "The One I Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Taken from R.E.M.’s 5th studio album, Document, "The One I Love" was released as a single in 1987. The song was their first hit single, reaching No. 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100,

In a 1987 Rolling Stone interview, R.E.M. vocalist Michael Stipe stated, "I've always left myself pretty open to interpretation. It's probably better that they just think it's a love song at this point."

However, in 1998 in an interview in with Musician magazine, he said that the song was "incredibly violent" and added, "It's very clear that it's about using people over and over again."
Music
