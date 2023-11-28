M.W. Hale spins a uniquely nostalgic tale on "Traincar Christmas"

Louisville's M.W. Hale shared his newest single "Traincar Christmas" just in time for the season.

He says, "It is a story of a bunch of hobos on Christmas Day who don't really have much else to do, so they hang out with each other every year." The alternative holiday tune leans into the cozy storytelling aspect of this time of year, creating characters, memories, and a sense of warmth.

Hale created the track with C.R. Millett of Make More Music Studios, who handled the production, mixing, and most of the song's instrumentation. Mastered by J.T. Butcher of Valwood Studios, the song also features Michael Schmitt of Light City Studios on drums, and Andrew Chapman of the Brothers' Mother on keys. Shawnee Mills of Letters from Afar captured the essence of the song with the hand drawn album art.

M.W. Hale and his band are scheduled to perform at Gravely Brewing on December 15 and Holsopple Brewing on December 16. Listen to their new holiday tune "Traincar Christmas" here.