© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

M.W. Hale spins a uniquely nostalgic tale on "Traincar Christmas"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published November 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST

Louisville's M.W. Hale shared his newest single "Traincar Christmas" just in time for the season.

He says, "It is a story of a bunch of hobos on Christmas Day who don't really have much else to do, so they hang out with each other every year." The alternative holiday tune leans into the cozy storytelling aspect of this time of year, creating characters, memories, and a sense of warmth.

Hale created the track with C.R. Millett of Make More Music Studios, who handled the production, mixing, and most of the song's instrumentation. Mastered by J.T. Butcher of Valwood Studios, the song also features Michael Schmitt of Light City Studios on drums, and Andrew Chapman of the Brothers' Mother on keys. Shawnee Mills of Letters from Afar captured the essence of the song with the hand drawn album art.

M.W. Hale and his band are scheduled to perform at Gravely Brewing on December 15 and Holsopple Brewing on December 16. Listen to their new holiday tune "Traincar Christmas" here.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.