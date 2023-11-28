© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Amos Lee covers Lucinda Williams' "Greenville"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Amos Lee, one of our favorite singer songwriters, pays homage to his musical hero Lucinda Williams with a full album of covers from her iconic songbook - Honeysuckle Switches (The Songs of Lucinda Williams). The 12 track album was just released on Black Friday for Record Store Day.

Lee has described Williams as his “songwriting hero,” “unapologetically sincere” and “a spiritual guide for me.” The pair have shared many stages over the years, and Lee says, “She is the most genuine and kind person. As someone who wasn't always readily available, her vulnerability opened my heart.”

One of our favorite tracks on the album is his soulful interpretation of “Greenville,” Williams’ collaboration with Emmylou Harris, that appears on her 1988 classic, Car Wheels On A Gravel Road album. Speaking about the song Lee said, “It’s a breakup song but there’s also a kindness to it. There’s a lot of love in the lyrics - we’ve all been difficult and impulsive, but we are not unlovable or unsalvageable.” Listen below:
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

