Louisville band The Low Glow recently released their new EP It's Alright. We last heard from the local group when they shared the lead single and title track of the EP last month. In addition to the personal rock ballad, the 5-track collection manages to give the listener a range of moods and textures, even closing with a reggae feel on the track "Day Of The Brave".

You can hear the title track and listen to the The Low Glow's entire new EP below.