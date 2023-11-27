Southern Indiana's Chad Phillips Gets Raw and Real in "Bled The Ground Dry"

Founding member of Corydon, IN band Grandaddy Short Leg, Chad Phillips, has moved from their heavy Southern Rock sound to his own brand of acoustic music on his new single "Bled The Ground Dry". I asked Chad to tell us more about the song and where he's at with his music right now. From Chad:

Concerning the song, lyrically it's stream-of-consciousness and it's coming from a place inside me where there's a lot of pain. I believe that to live, in part, is to suffer. Nothing new there. In our personal suffering, hopefully, we're able to find meaning and significance. And then out of that we can manage change, which of course is an internal struggle with self.

Another thing I can tell you is I'm recording almost everything I do live these days, so an acoustic guitar and my voice with no overdubing vox and trying to fix things, so they're technically perfect. Instead, raw and real is the vibe I'm on about now. After working so hard the last 3 years to make records with the idea that everything had to be "perfect," I now realize that maybe perfection isn't found in making sure there are no mistakes. Rather, it's found in our humanity, which is pretty messy. It's that human element (warts and all) that often gets lost in the recording process. So as long as the emotional content is sufficient, then that's perfection to me. And then if I feel a track could use more fleshing out, I'll collaborate with my producer as to what, if anything to add instrumentally. Bottom line, I don't know what this...IS.

I have more songs along these lines in the hopper. I have more videos planned too. I should have another single and music video out in December, with plans to release at least 5 more songs after the first of the year. I'm writing all the time these days, so who knows...I could drop one every month. But I don't like deadlines and would prefer to just relax, have fun, and not get too locked into schedules and expectations about the future. I had enough of that with the last project. I was driving both myself and everyone else in the band crazy. I'm just living in the moment right now and really enjoying writing again.

If you'd like to support what I'm doing, you can purchase a digital download of this song via BandCamp at https://cphillips.bandcamp.com/track/bled-the-ground-dry

The new album will be called Inside. "Bled The Ground Dry" recorded at The Shack in Corydon, IN., is streaming on BandCamp and youtube.