Boy Named Banjo on Late Night Driving, Whiskey Songs, & New Music

Backstage at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, KY, Boy Named Banjo joined Kyle Meredith for an exclusive interview originally recorded for Fender Premium Audio and Nissan Trucks. The band delved into the details of their major label debut album, 'Dusk,' which marks a significant milestone nearly a decade after their self-released LP, 'The Tanglewood Sessions.' In the interview, Barton Davies, William Reames, Willard Logan, Sam McCullough, and Ford Garrard reflected on the evolution of their sound and songwriting over the years.

The discussion revolved around the thematic elements of the album, which narrates the stages of a relationship. The band shed light on their approach to crafting the record, emphasizing its role as part one of a more extensive release. They shared insights into the intentional mixing of the album with car speakers and driving in mind, showcasing a keen awareness of the listener's experience.

Boy Named Banjo's influences and musical preferences also took center stage in the conversation. They discussed their favorite artists for late-night drives, spanning genres from The Killers and Eagles to Motorhead, Underoath, and Sugarloaf. The band also touched on the role whiskey plays in their music, delving into the story behind their latest single, 'Something 'Bout A Sunset.' As the interview unfolded, they revealed a unique source of inspiration—Mike Dirnt of Green Day—who inspired one of the members to pick up a Fender bass.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.