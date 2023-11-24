David Yates on Emily Blunt, Harry Potter, & Pain Hustlers

David Yates & Lawrence Grey join Kyle Meredith to discuss the film, 'Pain Hustlers,' now available on Netflix. The movie tells the story of Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a blue-collar single mom who, after losing her job, enters a dubious path of pharmaceutical racketeering. Dealing with an increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia) and the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), Liza is forced to examine her choices and confront the devastation caused by the company.

The director and producer share insights into why they tackled a story about the fentanyl epidemic and how the film provides a look behind the curtain of Big Pharma, told through the lens of sales reps. Grey, also known for producing 'The Laundromat,' reveals that some of the most outlandish parts of the story are drawn from real life.

Yates, renowned for directing the final four Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, talks about working with Emily Blunt as a complicated hero/villain and reflects on transitioning from the magical world of Harry Potter to a more straightforward filmmaking style.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.