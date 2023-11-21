listen hear! Song of the Day: Lucius "Stranger Danger"

Indie-pop band Lucius has shared their new single “Stranger Danger.” It’s the band’s first new music since last year’s Second Nature album, and first release on their new label Fantasy Records. The futuristic dream-pop song is centered around the beautiful vocal harmonies of founders Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, and is a rallying cry for our planet’s health.

Here’s what Lucius has to say about it: “Humans have imagined a backup plan — a ‘savior’ to forgive us, to save us, to lean on.. for ourselves, if and when things go wrong but who/what/where is the backup plan for Mother Earth?"

The track arrives with an accompanying lyric video: