listen hear! Song of the Day: Lucius "Stranger Danger"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 21, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST
Glenn Ross
/
Fantasy Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Indie-pop band Lucius has shared their new single “Stranger Danger.” It’s the band’s first new music since last year’s Second Nature album, and first release on their new label Fantasy Records. The futuristic dream-pop song is centered around the beautiful vocal harmonies of founders Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, and is a rallying cry for our planet’s health.

Here’s what Lucius has to say about it: “Humans have imagined a backup plan — a ‘savior’ to forgive us, to save us, to lean on.. for ourselves, if and when things go wrong but who/what/where is the backup plan for Mother Earth?"

The track arrives with an accompanying lyric video:
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

