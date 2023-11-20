© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Romeo Void "A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

American new wave/post punk band Romeo Void was formed in 1979 at the San Francisco Art Institute. The group garnered their first commercial success and is best known for the song, “Never Say Never,” which contains the famous line "I might like you better if we slept together.”

In 1984 they released their third and final album, Instincts. The album’s only single, single "A Girl in Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing”’ became the band's biggest hit and their only ever Top 40 hit single, peaking at number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This song paints the picture of a street-smart woman who has been through a lot. Romeo Void lead singer Debora Iyall wrote the lyric with her best friend in mind, but it also relates to her life, serving as a pep talk to let her know that trouble will always pass.

"I've earned my scars in my life," she told Golden Age Of Music Video. "That's reflective of me, a person who has never chosen anything for material gain. I'm bohemian and still on the fringe, but I am rich in so many ways, and grateful for it."

A music video was also made for the song, which included themes of paint, social commentary, body image, art, and stop motion animation. It received some airplay on MTV.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
