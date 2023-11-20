© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Super Fun Louisville Rock from Animal Transit

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST
Animal Transit
1219 Photography
Animal Transit

Louisville band Animal Transit just dropped their debut single called "Sad Song". Thing is, it doesn't sound sad at all. A bit angry? Yes. Fun? Very. It's rock'n'roll, after all, so it's got a great beat, hook, and explosive guitars. Looking forward to more from this new band to the Louisville music scene! The band is made up of Jonny Brackney (vocals), Jason Wagers (guitar), Adam Russell (bass), and Trenton Phillips (drums). They've been writing and playing together since early 2022. Their first single, "Sad Song" was released in October 2023 on all streaming platforms.

Tags
Music WFPK
